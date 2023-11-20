"Ex-boyfriend after this" - Ex-WWE star choosing Matt Cardona over her real-life boyfriend stuns fans

Fans were stunned to see that an ex-WWE star chose Matt Cardona over her real-life boyfriend during a wrestling match. The name in question is Steph De Lander.

Cardona, alongside his wife Chelsea Green, started making a huge name for themselves on the Independent wrestling scene. However, Green signed with the Stamford-based promotion once again, while the former Intercontinental Champion did not. He went on to partner with Steph, and the duo is having huge success working together on different promotions.

At MLW Fightland, Matt Cardona locked horns with Mance Warner, who is the real-life boyfriend of Steph De Lander, in a loser leaves MLW match. However, during the bout, Steph came to the aid of her wrestling partner instead of Warner.

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to react to the MLW match, as they seemingly couldn't believe Steph chose Cardona over her boyfriend.

One user hilariously wrote that Warner will soon be her ex-boyfriend. One wanted Cardona to wait for Chelsea Green's reaction after this.

Some Twitter users wrote that Steph De Lander did the right thing. One fan wondered if they'll see a masked version of Mance Warner in MLW now.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona had a message for fellow wrestlers

Cardona recently took to Twitter to post a motivational message for fellow independent wrestling stars. The former Intercontinental Champion said that fans no longer come to see his WWE persona of Zack Ryder. Instead, he makes money while being Matt Cardona.

"I’m sure these comments are going to piss some Indy wrestlers off. I don’t care. MAKE. YOUR. OWN. MONEY. I get it. I’m the x-WWE guy. But I’d argue the majority of people aren’t coming to see Zack Ryder. They’re coming to see Matt Cardona…the INDY GOD. I did that. So can you," Cardona tweeted.

Fans want to see the 'Indy God' return on the Stamford-based promotion television, as his wife, Chelsea Green, is currently enjoying her time as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Piper Niven. It remains to be seen if Cardona will return or not.

