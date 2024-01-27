Ex-champion confirms participation in the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match for the first time ever

A 35-year-old ex-champion recently confirmed his participation in the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match.

Bronson Reed initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2019. His first run lasted nearly two years before he was released from his contract in 2021. The former NXT North American Champion then returned to the promotion in 2022. He is currently on the Monday Night RAW roster.

It is important to note that Reed has never competed in the Royal Rumble. In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, ahead of this year's Premium Live Event, he seemingly confirmed his participation in the historic match for the first time in his career.

"[Does that mean we're not ready for the Royal Rumble this weekend? I'm always ready. Always ready. [So, we're anticipating to see you walk in.] Of course. You gotta, come on, how could you not put someone like me in the Royal Rumble?" [0:24 - 0:34]

Bronson Reed plans to avoid a specific WWE star in the Royal Rumble

Last year, Bronson Reed went head-to-head against Alpha Academy's Otis multiple times on live events. The two heavyweights also clashed on Monday Night RAW in September.

While speaking about his Royal Rumble strategy in his interview with WrestlingNews.co, Reed disclosed his plans of avoiding Otis.

"I'm gonna use my size to my advantage. There's a reason my nickname is Big. And I don't think, I said I looked around at the 29 other possible people in this match, I don't think anyone's gonna be able to throw me over the top rope. [Not even Otis?] He's very strong. He's picked me up before. But, like I said, he's not the smartest guy. So, if I can just avoid him, I think I'm pretty good," he said. [0:45 - 1:07]

In addition to Otis, several top WWE Superstars are a lock to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble, including The American Dream Cody Rhodes, The Best in the World CM Punk, The All Mighty Bobby Lashley, and the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

