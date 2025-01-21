Ex-champion has one word message moments before major match on WWE RAW

A former champion is set to compete tonight on WWE RAW. Ahead of her match, she had a message for the fans.

Since Pure Fusion Collective was formed, they have been a thorn in the side of Damage CTRL. On its first night as an official stable, the trio attacked IYO SKY and her group. Since then, these two factions have been at each other's throats. They even competed in a match in November 2024, which was won by Damage CTRL.

Just when it looked like things may be over between these two groups, Pure Fusion Collective attacked Kairi Sane backstage in December 2024 ahead of the latter's match in the Women's Intercontinental Title tournament. As a result, Sane had to be removed from the tournament and replaced with Dakota Kai. Kairi has also not been seen on TV since the assault.

Trending

Now that the Women's Intercontinental Title tournament is over, Damage CTRL is out for blood. Tonight on RAW, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are set to compete against two members of PFC. Ahead of the match, the former Women's Champion took to social media to send a message.

"Tonight. #WWEonNetflix #WWERaw #DamageCTRL."

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Damage CTRL can defeat Pure Fusion Collective tonight on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback