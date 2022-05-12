Ex-WCW star disliked The Ultimate Warrior's backstage behavior

Buff Bagwell says The Ultimate Warrior rarely spoke to WCW wrestlers backstage during his short spell with the company.

Warrior became one of WWE’s biggest attractions in the late 1980s and early 1990s. After more than two years away from the ring, he returned to wrestling in 1998 to compete in three WCW matches.

It is well known that Warrior was difficult to deal with behind the scenes throughout his career. Bagwell, a WCW star between 1991 and 2001, spoke to WSI’s James Romero about his memories of the controversial legend’s behavior.

“Don’t really know him, but what I’ve ever met of him I didn’t like because he just was the guy that got his own room and didn’t eat with the boys at catering,” Bagwell said. “He was a big star and we weren’t. Even [Hulk] Hogan would come out and eat with us and stuff, hang with us.” [6:43-7:11]

Warrior’s brief WCW run featured a widely criticized match against Hulk Hogan at Halloween Havoc 1998. The 14-minute contest is best remembered for The Hulkster botching an attempt to launch a fireball into his opponent’s face.

Buff Bagwell chooses between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior

Wrestling's Past @WrestlingsPast On this day in 1998 - Hogan/Warrior II at WCW Halloween Havoc. Sadly not a classic... http://t.co/DoQt4U2NSQ On this day in 1998 - Hogan/Warrior II at WCW Halloween Havoc. Sadly not a classic... http://t.co/DoQt4U2NSQ

Eight years before their WCW match, The Ultimate Warrior defeated Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania 6. At the time, he was viewed by many to become Hogan’s successor as WWE’s next top main-eventer.

Looking back, Bagwell believes Warrior never got close to reaching The Hulkster’s level of superstardom in the wrestling business.

“Everybody’s got their opinion about Hogan too, but mine was always I judged those two stars, both being great, big stars, Hogan smokes him to me,” Bagwell added. “I don’t think I ever even heard two words come out of Jim Hellwig's [Warrior's birth name] mouth, and he’s from the same town I live in, Marietta.” [7:11-7:33]

Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on WrestleMania 30 weekend in 2014. He passed away three days later after suffering a heart attack.

