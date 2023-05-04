Ex-WCW star willing to wrestle for WWE, 19 years after his last match

Several wrestlers have returned to WWE since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. Alex Wright, best known for his stint with WCW, would be open to appearing in WWE if he ever receives an invite.

Wright wrestled for WCW between 1994 and 2001. As a singles competitor, the German won the Cruiserweight Championship and World Television Championship. He also held the World Tag Team Championship with Disco Inferno.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Wright answered whether he would be interested in making a surprise Royal Rumble appearance one day:

"Yeah, of course. Of course, yeah, why not? I still could go. I'm still young, you know?" [53:38 – 53:43]

Wright runs a pro wrestling school in Nuremberg, Germany. Although he has not competed in an official match since 2004, he often wrestles his students in training.

WWE appearance would be "special" for Alex Wright

In 2001, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon bought WCW and took over several wrestlers' contracts. Alex Wright was approached about joining WWE twice, but he turned the company down on both occasions.

The 47-year-old never retired as a wrestler and would like the opportunity to compete in America again:

"Well, there's a few scenarios, but in general just stepping back in the ring, like I said, especially in the States, I had such good memories over there, that would be something special anyway for me," Wright continued. "But even in Europe and stuff like that, I still love wrestling. Wrestling is in my blood. That's why I never retired. I am still at an age where I could go in the ring and perform and stuff like that." [54:00 – 54:30]

Wright's last televised match in America ended in defeat against Jason Jett on the March 14, 2001, episode of WCW Thunder.

Would you like to see Alex Wright appear in a Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

