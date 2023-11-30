Ex-WCW wrestler says Goldberg complained about him backstage

Goldberg was one of wrestling's biggest stars during his four-year run on WCW television between 1997 and 2001. In a recent interview, former WCW talent Allan Funk recalled how the WWE Hall of Famer once took issue with his gimmick.

Funk, also known as Kwee Wee, appeared in WCW between 1998 and 2001. His eccentric character wore flamboyant clothes, which often contained a lot of glitter. On one occasion, the glitter stuck to Goldberg's black beanie hat and sweatshirt.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Funk revealed that Goldberg did not see the funny side when the segment ended:

"He complained backstage to me. He was saying it was BS. He didn't like getting glitter on him or whatever, but tough, man, that's my gimmick. I'm not gonna stop doing my gimmick just because Goldberg [complained]." [28:20 – 28:36]

WCW higher-ups warned Funk he would be removed from television if his on-screen persona received homophobic chants from the crowd. As a result, he did not want any further issues backstage, especially with a top star like Goldberg.

Allan Funk disliked Goldberg's backstage response in WCW

On the November 20, 2000, episode of Nitro, Goldberg defeated Allan Funk in a 29-second match.

Funk added that he would never have complained about his opponent's entrance, which usually involved pyrotechnics and special effects:

"What if I went to Goldberg and said, 'You've gotta stop using that pyro when you come out because it gets all over the place. You get it in your eyes and everything.' I'm sure he would have loved that if I'd have told him that! He is Bill Goldberg and I'm just Allan Funk, but why would you wanna mess with somebody's gimmick like that, you know?" [28:37 – 28:58]

Goldberg is currently a free agent after leaving WWE. His last match for the company ended in a loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber on February 19, 2022.

