Ex-world champion admits 59-year-old legend was right for walking out on Vince McMahon and WWE (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has always been in a position of power in WWE, making crucial decisions for most superstars. Former world champion EC3 has mentioned that a legend was correct in walking out on McMahon years ago.

When you think of top stars who walked out of WWE, two names come to mind - Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke to co-hosts Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo about Punk's backstage attitude towards his booking.

Punk's situation was compared to that of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who left WWE in 2002 after refusing to lose to Brock Lesnar without a proper build-up to their planned match. Considering the alleged issue, EC3 said the 59-year-old legend was right to walk out of the company.

"That, I would totally side with Austin. Because we'd do this in a throwaway match? Why am I in the King of the Ring? If we're going to do this, let's do it the right way." (6:10 - 6:24)

It should be noted that Stone Cold Steve Austin has since gone on to call the situation one of the biggest regrets of his career.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reportedly prevented Vince McMahon from firing a legend

Although Stone Cold Steve Austin was the Vince McMahon-led company's top guy in the late '90s, he was described as a reserved figure backstage who minded his own business.

By all accounts, there aren't many stories of Steve Austin pulling his weight backstage and creating issues. However, he used his power positively one time nearly 25 years ago.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said in 2002 that Stone Cold Steve Austin used his backstage pull to prevent Vince McMahon from firing Jim Ross:

"Austin, a loner who really didn't get involved in others' business at a time he had the power where he could have, made an exception and went to bat for and saved his [Ross] announcing job in 1999,'' he said

One would wonder what the conversation between Austin and McMahon was like regarding this situation.

