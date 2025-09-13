Ex-World Champion brutally assaults Tiffany Stratton as Women's Title match ends controversially on SmackDown

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 13, 2025 01:33 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Tiffany Stratton was booked to face Jade Cargill in a WWE Women's Championship bout, which was a rematch from their SummerSlam 2025 clash. It ended controversially, and an ex-World Champion returned to take Stratton out.

It looked like Jade Cargill was in a prime position to get her revenge against Tiffany Stratton for her loss at SummerSlam 2025. At SummerSlam, it was a singular mistake that ultimately cost Cargill the match as she hit her finisher, only for Stratton to put her foot on the rope as she was close to it. This time, the story of the match was that Cargill had learned from her mistake, and she did everything in her power to counter what the WWE Women's Champion did.

In the end, Jade Cargill was once again on top, and she sent Tiffany Stratton through the barricade. Unfortunately, the referee had already started the count, and after the two women went through the barricade to the timekeeper's area, the ten-count was done, and the match ended in a draw. Following this, former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax came out once again and took Cargill out before setting her sights on Stratton, whom she brutally assaulted.

It's clear that Nia Jax is once again going after the WWE Women's Championship. It's going to be interesting to see what the reaction to this ultimately is, as Jax has been one of the only stars that Stratton has defended her title against and faced multiple times.

For those who don't remember, it was Nia Jax who Tiffany Stratton dethroned to become the WWE Women's Champion. Since then, the woman who calls herself the center of the universe hasn't tasted defeat. On both occasions against Cargill, she was close, but she also got quite lucky.

It's unclear whether it's going to be another singles match between Jax and Stratton, or if Jax and Cargill will go to war to get that number one contender's spot.

