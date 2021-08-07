"He don't give a sh*t" - Former wrestling booker slams Vince McMahon's booking of WWE (Exclusive)

WWE founder Vince McMahon has been an integral part of the wrestling industry for almost half a decade at this point. He has been the C.E.O. and the lead booker of WWE for decades, and it doesn't seem like that status is going to change soon. His work has had more influence on wrestling as a whole than any other individual in history.

However, as of late, many have been criticizing WWE's booking, especially related to NXT Call-ups which fans believe haven't been utilized well. Many have also made WWE's flagship show RAW a primary concern while criticizing WWE.

Speaking on this week's edition of Smack Talk, former WWC, IWA and TNA booker Dutch Mantell, who has spent 40 years in the wrestling business, had the following to say when asked about the logic behind recent booking decisions:

"I'm going to give you a quick simple answer: He don't give a shit" Mantell said, "That's what it is because he's got RAW to go through his head, he's got SmackDown to to go through his head, he's got NXT to go through his head. His mind is going in 40 different directions. He's selling stock. He's doing this, he's doing that. He's talking to the networks. The only time he has to himself is probably when he works out and the other time is taken up for business. He's not going to attend to every little detail which is what you really gotta do if you want a successful show. Wrestling fans don't forget. So here we are and we're saying, 'wait why did this happen and this happen'. Now we're saying it because nothing makes sense."

WWE has released a large number of wrestlers this year

Aleister Black's release came as a shock to many

Over the span of the last 7 months, WWE has released 52 individuals. The most recent batch of releases came last night as WWE SmackDown aired on television.

In all, WWE released



-Bobby Fish

-Bronson Reed

-Jake Atlas

-Ari Sterling

-Kona Reeves

-Leon Ruff

-Stephon Smith

-Tyler Rust

-Zechariah Smith

-Asher Hale

-Giant Zanjeer

-Mercedes Martinez. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 7, 2021

Some of the most shocking names to be released this year include Bray Wyatt, Aleister Black and Braun Strowman. The last two of the three aforementioned names were being regularly featured on WWE T.V. and it seemed like they had a set direction moving forward. Wyatt, however, had been absent from WWE but was cleared just 2 days prior to his release.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

What do you make of recent WWE releases? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

