10-time WWE World Champion returns to SmackDown and attacks Roman Reigns

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned to the company on this week's SmackDown show and attacked Roman Reigns.

Lesnar was last seen on WWE television at WrestleMania 38 when he had a world title unification match against Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate lost the match as The Tribal Chief walked away with both belts.

On this week's SmackDown, Reigns defended his world title for the first time since WrestleMania when he faced Riddle in a singles match. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defeated the RAW Superstar, extending his world title run.

Reigns then cut a promo, stating that he would be going away as he had beaten everyone. He asked the crowd to acknowledge him before Brock Lesnar's music hit.

Lesnar entered the ring, smiled at Reigns, removed his hat, and offered a handshake to the champion.

As Reigns extended his hand, The Beast Incarnate made his intentions clear as he delivered a brutal F5. He then landed F5s on The Usos to close out the show. Lesnar also signaled his intent for the WWE Title.

After SmackDown went off the air, it was announced by WWE on their Twitter page that the two men will face each other at SummerSlam.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far