Ex-WWE champion breaks character to respond to criticism

A former WWE champion recently broke character to respond to online criticism. The star in question used to perform on the main roster but now competes in NXT.

Ridge Holland took to social media today to break character and respond to a wrestling fan who claimed that he was a generationally bad wrestler. Holland noted that he portrayed a heel on WWE television and suggested that the fan was being worked by him.

"Looks like this individual correlates cool moves with a good wrestler. Let me let you in on a little psychology secret. You see, I'm a villain. A bad guy. A heel. You are not supposed to like anything that I do. I should have no redeeming qualities. Whether that be the way I wrestle, the way I talk, even my mere presence, you should dislike. So with all that being said, and judging by your comment, I think you are the one that is being worked, sunshine," said Holland. [From 0:03 - 0:33]

You can check out the veteran's comments in the video below:

Ridge Holland used to be a member of The Brawling Brutes on the main roster alongside Sheamus and Pete Dunne. The 36-year-old has won the NXT Tag Team Championship once during his time in the promotion.

Tommy Dreamer reveals he is glad WWE didn't give up on Ridge Holland

Tommy Dreamer recently spoke highly of Ridge Holland and noted that he was glad that WWE didn't give up on him following the injury to Big E.

Holland hit Big E with a move outside the ring on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, and it did not go as planned. Big E suffered a broken neck and still has not returned to the ring. Speaking on Busted Open Radio last year, Dreamer stated that he was glad the company stuck with Holland following the unfortunate injury.

“I’m very glad WWE did not give up on Ridge Holland because you’re seeing what you get out of him. You know, when he first started, there was an injury, I think, with Johnny Gargano, then the whole Big E stuff — that usually gets you heat and terminated. They still see something in him," Dreamer said. [H/T - PWMania]

Ridge Holland has never been able to capture a singles title during his time in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the veteran gets the opportunity to return to the main roster anytime soon.

