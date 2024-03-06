Ex-WWE champion teases return after 2 months of absence to challenge Bobby Lashley ahead of WrestleMania XL 

A former RAW Tag Team Champion teased returning to challenge Bobby Lashley ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Nigerian Giant Omos has not been regularly competing over the past several months. After nearly five months of absence, he returned last January to participate in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Nevertheless, he was eliminated within three minutes. Since then, the former champion has not appeared on WWE TV.

During an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Omos discussed his plans for 2024, disclosing that he desires to be on the WrestleMania XL card:

"Yeah, I think obviously, the one coming up is the big Super Bowl of WWE. So hopefully I get to have a match at WrestleMania. That is always my goal every year to be on that card. Because no WrestleMania is a dream for some but man, it's an honor for me whenever I get to be out there, you know, be with the fans and just absorb the atmosphere of about 80,000-100,000 people, there's nothing like that. It's always my biggest goal every year, absolutely," he said.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old also revealed he wanted to reignite his feud with Bobby Lashley. The two powerhouses squared off multiple times in 2022, including having a WrestleMania match, which The All Mighty won:

"Hey, man. I would love that rematch. I need my rematch, Bobby," Omos added. [H/T: Fightful]

Omos has competed in several live events since WWE Royal Rumble

Despite not being on WWE TV, Omos has competed in several live events since participating in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Nigerian Giant faced Akira Tozawa five consecutive times and was victorious in all the matches.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley has established The Pride stable on SmackDown alongside The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). B-Fab also recently joined the group.

While The Pride has been currently feuding with Karrion Kross' newly formed stable, The Final Testament, Lashley competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. However, he came up short.

The All Mighty currently does not have an opponent for WrestleMania XL yet. It would be interesting to see if Omos would return to target his former rival.

Do you want to see Omos face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the discus button.

