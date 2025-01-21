Ex-WWE employee bashes CM Punk for using a manipulative promotional tactic on RAW: "That's just cheap, man" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took a tough stance on CM Punk's promo on RAW. Punk appeared on RAW this week, hyping his match at the Royal Rumble.

The Best in the World was in a live interview with Jackie Redmond this week. The star claimed to throw 29 other men over the top rope to win the Royal Rumble this year. He ran down the list of top stars, such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn, who have declared themselves for the match and stated they were no match for him. CM Punk even proclaimed that he would throw Hulk Hogan out of the ring and end Hulkamania if given the chance.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo felt the insulting remarks toward Hulk were in bad taste. The former writer noted that Hogan was already in hot water after his appearance on RAW during the Netflix premiere, and this was just a cheap tactic by CM Punk to get a pop from the fans. Vince felt that people needed to forgive Hogan and move on.

"That's just cheap, man. It really is cheap, man. You know, coming right off that, him saying that he's gonna get a big pop. But why?" He continued, "We all mess up. We are not perfect. We're gonna make mistakes in life. Hulk has made mistakes like everybody else, bro. There just comes a point when you gotta cut somebody some slack." [From 9:10 onward]

With the Royal Rumble just a few weeks away, several more names are sure to put their names into the high-profile match.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk can win the Rumble for the first time in his career and then headline WrestleMania.

