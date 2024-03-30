Ex-WWE employee credits Triple H for major development on women's roster storylines (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Triple H and the current creative team putting out better storylines for the female stars of the company.

The women's division came to the forefront on SmackDown this week. General Manager Nick Aldis announced the debut of Jade Cargill. Later in the night, Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai put on a spectacle against Bianca Belair. The full might of the division was showcased when the match culminated in an all-out brawl with Naomi and Cargill also getting involved.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell recalled how the women's division lacked good angles under the previous regime. He heaped praise on the current WWE creative machine for putting the female talent in compelling storylines at par with their male counterparts.

"Remember a year or so ago, when the women's division was in chaos? They had really nobody, They didn't know what to do with it. Of course, it was under a different regime, I understand that. But now, they're packed. They're jammed. Like the men's division, they're jammed and they got angles on top of angles. And with the girls, now they got a really, really good all-female cast. I just hope they can do some really good stories with it. They got the talent now, so let's see what they do with it." [From 12:35 onwards]

The WWE female roster experienced major shockwaves as Jade Cargill joined their ranks this week. The former AEW star showed her strength as she single-handedly demolished the Damage CTRL members to close the show.

It will be interesting to see how her addition impacts the blue brand in the coming weeks.

