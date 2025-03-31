Ex-WWE employee details why the company failed to capitalize on Alexa Bliss' stellar return (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about how the company has been booking Alexa Bliss. The star returned to the company at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Bliss came back to WWE at the Royal Rumble after a long hiatus. She got a stellar response from the fans during her return. However, her momentum gradually died out as she then competed in the Elimination Chamber match but could not punch her ticket to WrestleMania. The star hasn't competed in a match since the PLE.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 detailed that despite Alexa Bliss being over with the fans, once she left, it was a reset for her. And now her return has lost its wind because the creative team was putting her in random matches. The former WWE employee felt that returning stars needed better booking to get the fans invested in them once again.

"Is it a reintroduction? Cool, we got her back. What are we going to do? Well, throw her in this real fast. And then, oh, nothing. And if that's the case, it's unfortunate. She's very valuable. She's very skilled. Cute as a button, I must say. Even when a talent that's over, when they go away, you get that almost they're reset. People get excited to see what they do next. But if they immediately go back to the fold and it's just another body, then, I don't know, that's why wrestling has, the context is certainly missing." [From 5:56 onwards]

With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see if WWE can find a spot for Alexa Bliss on the card.

