Ex-WWE employee discusses how The Rock's next move will skyrocket SmackDown ratings before WrestleMania (Exclusive)

A former WWE manager recently spoke about how The Rock's presence will impact SmackDown ratings.

The WWE personality in question is Dutch Mantell. The Brahma Bull made an electrifying return to the blue brand this week. After berating the fans in attendance, he turned his attention to Cody Rhodes. He torched Rhodes and Seth Rollins with insults and laid down a challenge to the duo for WrestleMania XL Night One.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that The Brahma Bull was laying down the foundation for some stellar shows on The Road to WrestleMania. He predicted that this week's SmackDown would do great numbers in ratings and the next two shows would be even bigger:

"[THe Rock's] gonna have to do something to really turn them and he will. This is a work in progress. What he did tonight is he just laid the steps down for the next two weeks at leats. So I think whatever rating that SmackDown got tonight, it will get bigger the next week as we lead towards WrestleMania." [From 08:57 to 09:24]

Watch the full episode of Smack Talk below:

The Rock is scheduled to appear in the next two episodes of SmackDown as well. Mantell claimed that WWE's next two shows at Dallas and Memphis would also be sold out.

It will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have to say when they show up on the blue brand next week.

Do you think The Rock's presence spells big business for WWE ahead of WrestleMania season? Let us know in the comments section.

