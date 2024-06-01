Ex-WWE employee recalls hostile fan reception for Vince McMahon, Hall of Famer helped him out (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about an incident involving Vince McMahon during the territory days of wrestling. McMahon was the CEO and Chairman of the company.

Vince McMahon played a major role in making WWE a global phenomenon. Throughout the 80s he attracted the best talent across territories and gave them lucrative offers to work for him. With the help of TV syndication and Hulk Hogan as his champion, he conquered the competition and made WWE the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell recalled how Vince McMahon once came to Memphis back in the day and he was booed everywhere. Mr. McMahon was a babyface at the time and yet people in the Memphis territory had heat with him. Mantell mentioned that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler helped him out back then.

Trending

"Jimmy Hart, he was the instrumental one in getting these guys into WWE. Wasn't Jimmy Hart there before Lawler? I think he got Lawler in there, to tell you the truth. I remember one time Vince came to Memphis and was looking around. He even had heat in Memphis. For years, and years, and years, he was a good guy on TV. But he got to Memphis and they'd boo the hell out of him. I think Lawler helped him out a bit too." [From 30:22 onwards]

McMahon is now away from wrestling after details of the Janel Grant lawsuit came to light. In the absence of Mr. McMahon, WWE has pivoted its creative direction and rebranded itself as being under the "Paul Levesque Era."

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback