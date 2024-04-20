Ex-WWE employee reveals peculiar Vince McMahon fact

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for four decades before being replaced by his son-in-law Triple H in 2022. In a recent interview, former WWE employee Debra Jaswaye revealed an unusual fact about McMahon.

Jaswaye worked as WWE's Creative Director between 1990 and 2005. She was responsible for the company's merchandise and posters, meaning she often dealt with McMahon behind the scenes.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Jaswaye recalled how her former boss peculiarly disliked the color green and it was always tricky with him around whenever her department used the color in their designs.

"This is weird, but for some reason he didn't like the color green. He did not like the color green. It was just for some reason, and that was something we always put into consideration. I think when we did a promo for D-Generation X, it was like the DX with the green background. We were like [fingers crossed], 'Hope Vince likes it,' but for some reason the man didn't like green. That's all I can recall," she said. [9:26 – 9:52]

In the same interview, Jaswaye disclosed details about a 1990s misconduct case involving a WWE Hall of Famer.

How Vince McMahon handled backstage ideas

Debra Jaswaye's team also pitched name ideas for WWE characters, pay-per-views, and merchandise-related slogans.

Jaswaye added that while Vince McMahon sometimes had issues with merchandise, he usually agreed with the creative department's suggestions.

"As far as words, again, we would brainstorm those words that sounded aggressive. We had a list, and it was, without being too over the edge, and Vince would pick the one that he wanted. That was how it worked. I mean, he made every decision," Jaswaye stated. [9:52 – 10:13]

The former WWE employee also told a story about Linda McMahon threatening to fine backstage personnel in the early 2000s.

