Ex-WWE employee rips apart Nia Jax; calls her "completely charismaless" in new rant

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette blasted Nia Jax after her main event match against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at the recent Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Jax challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in Perth last Saturday but eventually came up short in her desire to strip Mami of the coveted title.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran felt sad for Rhea Ripley having to work with Nia Jax in the main event of the Elimination Chamber PLE. He called out Nia for being untalented in the ring and claimed that it must have been hard for Mami to pull off the match, knowing Jax's reputation for committing botches.

"I felt so bad for Rhea Ripley. She gets to the main event in a stadium in front of a crowd like that in her home country, but the other half of the Faustian bargain is that she has to have a match with an almost immobile, untalented, completely charismaless performer who's gonna both it up right and left." [From 1:29 - 1:53]

Nia Jax showed up on WWE RAW this week

After the loss at WWE Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax showed up to RAW with retribution on her mind.

She first launched a devastating sneak attack on Becky Lynch in front of Rhea Ripley, signaling to the Women's World Champion that she was not done yet. Later, Jax faced Liv Morgan in a one-on-one encounter.

The hard-fought match ended prematurely when Becky emerged and attacked Jax, leading to a disqualification. Lynch's attack led to an all-out brawl between the two stars.

It will be interesting to see how this volatile situation within the WWE women's roster develops on the red brand as we head to WrestleMania XL.

