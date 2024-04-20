Ex-WWE employee says legend didn't want to leave dressing room due to Triple H situation

Triple H dated fellow WWE legend Chyna for four years before his on-screen romance with Stephanie McMahon developed into a real-life relationship. In a recent interview, former WWE Creative Director Debra Jaswaye recalled how Chyna struggled to cope mentally during that time.

Many stories have been shared regarding the timeframe of when Chyna and Triple H separated. According to The Game, their relationship "had taken a bad turn" long before he began dating Stephanie McMahon. Chyna, however, claimed he left her for Vince McMahon's daughter.

Jaswaye worked for WWE between 1990 and 2005. On the Cheap Heat Productions podcast, she said Chyna became uncooperative behind the scenes after her relationship ended.

"It was like so high school, mean girl stuff, and I just remember Chyna being in her faux dressing room; it was probably an extra bathroom, and she didn't wanna come out. It was like, 'We have to do this shoot,' and she was being a diva, but she was also dealing with a tremendous amount of emotional heartbreak. I can only imagine what it was like," Jaswaye stated. [48:48 – 49:11]

Chyna used to perform as Triple H's on-screen bodyguard in the D-Generation X faction. Known as The Ninth Wonder of the World, she held the Intercontinental Championship twice and often wrestled men.

Debra Jaswaye's view of Chyna and Triple H's break-up

Although Chyna could be difficult to deal with, Debra Jaswaye did not have any issues with the legendary superstar's unpredictable behavior.

Jaswaye added that Chyna once wore an engagement ring while working with her on a WWE commercial.

"Can you blame her? She's got a lot, she's carrying a lot, and she's working for a company where she has to face people that kind of broke her heart. But sure as hell she had an engagement ring on when I saw her when we were filming the Super Bowl commercial,'' she added. [49:23 – 49:42]

Chyna passed away at the age of 46 in 2016. She was posthumously inducted into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame as a D-Generation X member.

