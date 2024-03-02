Ex-WWE employee takes issue with bad reception during The Rock's promo on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about The Rock's promo on SmackDown this week.

The Brahma Bull graced the WWE fans with his presence this week on the blue brand. He first berated the fans in Glendale, Arizona, before turning to address Cody Rhodes. He threw down a challenge for Cody and Seth Rollins to face him and Roman Reigns at Night One of WrestleMania.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke highly of The Rock's opening segment. He felt the star came up with some hilarious one-liners for the fans in attendance. However, he took issue with the production, cutting out the feed for a few seconds during the promo.

"They kept waiting for what he had to say. And brother, he had some one-liners in there that were classics. I liked when he called him crackhead Karens. That was good. I don't know about your reception. My reception went black for five seconds then it would come back in and it would go black again."

Mantell questioned why WWE would cut off the tapings when their biggest star was on TV. He felt that if they wanted to censor some fan signs, they could have just stayed on The Brahma Bull in the ring instead.

"It made me think what the hell is he saying or what is going on here. It's not like one blackout. It was continuous, about ten I think. Well, I didn't count them but it seemed like ten." [From 3:20 onwards]

The proposed match on Night One will have the stipulation that if the babyfaces win, the title match on Night Two would be free of The Bloodline. However, if they lost, The Rock claimed that he and The Bloodline would do everything in their power to help Roman Reigns retain the title.

It will be interesting to see how Cody and Seth respond to The Rock's challenge next week.

