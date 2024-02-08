Ex-WWE figure says there's one major detail about Triple H's role in Vince McMahon's exit that has been overlooked (Exclusive)

Triple H was a member of the board of directors up until 2023 when the TKO-WWE merger became official. Ex-WWE figure Vince Russo said that one major detail involving The Game, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan has been overlooked in the entire ordeal.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo went into depth about various theories he had regarding the Vince McMahon allegations and resignation.

Host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Vince Russo if he thought The Game and Stephanie McMahon were aware of the allegations against McMahon, and Russo believes that they knew about it without a shadow of a doubt. He also stated that The King of Kings, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan voting "no" for Vince McMahon's return to WWE was a major detail that has been overlooked:

"Oh yeah, bro, there's no question. When they took the vote to bring Vince [McMahon] back, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan all voted against it. They all voted against it. So listen man. I am pretty confident. The position Triple H is in, he's married to Stephanie. That stuff isn't going down without them knowing about it. And perhaps that was the reason why they voted no, perhaps they knew more was coming down the pipe. But that was a big deal bro, that everybody glossed over, that they voted no." (7:24-8:12)

Note: These are merely theories. While it could be speculated that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were aware of the allegations, there is nothing to confirm that they did.

Triple H received the lion's share of criticism following the 2024 Royal Rumble Press Conference

Triple H faced the most backlash he had in several years following the 2024 Royal Rumble Press Conference. While Cody Rhodes was praised for his seemingly honest response to the allegations against McMahon, The 14-time World Champion, who is a key executive within WWE, refused to answer any questions about the matter and stated that he wanted to focus on the positives instead.

This led to heavy criticism of the approach he took. For many, all he needed to say was that it was a legal matter that he wasn't allowed to speak about until later. Others found his comments dismissive, considering the nature of the allegations made by Janel Grant.

Following this, he would receive heavy criticism for the decision to have The Rock appear to replace Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

