Ex-WWE manager details why Logan Paul will face a true test of skill against Cody Rhodes

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels Logan Paul will be up for a unique challenge against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The two are set to face each other at King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday.

A couple of weeks ago, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced that Logan would be Cody's next opponent. It was billed as a Champion vs. Champion match but the United States Champion used his guile to get out of defending his title. This ensured that only Cody's world title would be on the line.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed it would be exciting to see Logan Paul take on The American Nightmare in a traditional one-on-one bout.

"This is the match and this is the most important match. I'm anxious to see because Logan Paul can do the athletic stuff with Ricochet. As we know from Ronda Rousey's sorry sour grapes a*s, he gets plenty of time to rehearse his stuff. With Cody it's gonna be interesting to see him have more of a traditional wrestling match and still do the snazzy razmataz that the young kids like."

Cornette also detailed that this would probably be a huge test for Logan to go toe-to-toe with an in-ring veteran like Cody. He wondered whether the Maverick would show the same skill during this encounter as he showed in his previous bouts.

"We'll see if he's picking up on his basics and he can make the simple stuff look as smooth as it's supposed to for a real professional. Plus, he gets a ton of heat. So I'm looking forward to that most of all." [From 9:07 - 9:58]

Logan Paul shared a message ahead of his match in Saudi Arabia

Earlier this week, the United States Champion Logan Paul landed in Saudi Arabia. The star took to Instagram to share a message with his fans ahead of his clash against Cody Rhodes.

In the post, Logan claimed he was back in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and was determined to win the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday at King and Queen of the Ring.

This will be Logan's second attempt at winning a World Championship in WWE, the first coming against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

It will be interesting to see if the star can bring an abrupt end to Cody's title reign this weekend.

