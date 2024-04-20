Ex-WWE manager feels Cody Rhodes' next bout will be better than his "flea market" match with same opponent (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Cody Rhodes facing AJ Styles at Backlash.

Styles squared off against LA Knight this week on SmackDown in a high-stakes matchup. The Phenomenal One put on his vicious best in this WrestleMania rematch of epic proportions. In the final moments of the match, AJ managed to get a thumb to the eye of Knight and picked up a controversial win to be the next number one contender for Cody Rhodes' title.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell said that it would be the two boys from Georgia squaring off in front of a sold-out crowd in France for Backlash. He felt their matchup would be a step up from their previous encounters in front of smaller crowds back in the day. The veteran wished the two stars the best for their upcoming encounter.

"Well, these are two Georgia boys meeting up in France. Yeah, it would probably be better than that little flea market they used to wrestle in Cartersville, I bet there's a big difference there. But, good luck to them, and let's see what they do. I mean, I think they'll have a great house in France." [From 9:58 onwards]

With the win on SmackDown, AJ Styles has made it clear that he will use any means necessary to win the title.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against a man who isn't afraid to throw away the rulebook to win the encounter.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

One of Samoa Joe's colleagues had harsh words for him HERE

Poll : Do you think Cody will successfully defend the title against AJ Styles? Yes No 54 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback