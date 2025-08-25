Ex-WWE Manager Forced to be on Life Support after Internal Tearing; Update on Condition

An ex-WWE manager was forced to be on life support earlier. Now, an update has emerged on his condition.Ex-WWE manager Abraham Washington was taken to the hospital last month and placed on life support. He had been in the bodybuilding industry since his time in the wrestling promotion ended, and after a show, he was in severe pain. His stomach was hurting, and he was taken to an emergency room. There, it was found that he had suffered a tear in his intestines, which then required surgery to deal with. The report stated that the surgery was successful, but there were complications as a result of which he aspirated and got fluid in his lungs.In the immediate aftermath of this, he had to be put on a ventilator in an induced coma. During this, he was on life support for a time. In an update now, his partner, Marnae June Barnum, has provided an update on her Instagram account. She stated that he was home after a month in the hospital. She also provided details on his condition and thanked everyone who had helped them out.&quot;Just last week, he could barely sit on the edge of his bed without help. Today, when we were leaving, they went to get a wheel chair, he refused, and he insisted on walking out on his own with me. I want to thank everyone so much for all your love, prayers, texts, comments, and phone calls. To those who sent money… we both really appreciate it. We’ve truly felt all of your love and support. Thank you!&quot; (H/T - Wrestling News)Abraham Washington was a prominent figure in WWEDuring his run in ECW, Washington worked as an on-screen interviewer, often speaking to the top stars. He went on to act as Tony Atlas' sidekick. He then moved to RAW eventually, where he started to try and sign different stars and act as their managers.He tried to work with Mark Henry, and then signed with Primo and Epico, before he turned on them and joined the Prime Time Players, Darren Young and Titus O'Neil.Eventually, he was released from WWE in 2012.