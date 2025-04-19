Ex-WWE manager says people are "not happy" with Charlotte Flair for one reason (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair seems to have blurred the line between kayfabe and reality on the road to WrestleMania 41. The 14-time World Champion is involved in a heated feud with Tiffany Stratton over the WWE Women's Championship.
During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell was asked if he could compare any match on this year's WrestleMania card to the iconic "End of an Era" Hell in a Cell match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 28.
"Well, I don't think it's near the level. I mean, Cena and Cody, but they have spent a lot of time on that, and I am interested in it. I'm interested in the, what's the German's name, Gunther. I'm interested in that one and the girls [Tiffany vs. Charlotte] because I'm reading a lot of stuff, you know, offline or not offline."
The former WWE manager further stated that he has heard people not being happy with Charlotte Flair because she's not over with the locker room backstage.
"And if they're working us with this, they're doing a good job with that. Because when they said she has a lot of resistance backstage and [I'm] talking about Charlotte, you know, people are not happy with her." [From 14:56 onwards]
Fans will have to wait to see if Charlotte Flair becomes a 15-time Women's Champion at WWE WrestleMania 41.
