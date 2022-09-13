"I am way more interested in Aliyah and Raquel" - Ex-WWE personality claims he isn't a fan of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo has claimed that he is more interested in Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez's stories compared to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Aliyah and Raquel's short reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions came to an end. After holding the titles for two weeks, the duo lost to SKY and Kai in their first title defense since winning the belts.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that isn't invested in the "sky sisters". He suggested that he would rather watch Aliyah and Rodriguez.

"Bro I could tell you this, I don't know exactly what it is but I could tell you this, I am way more interested in Aliyah and Raquel than the sky sisters [IYO SKY and Dakota Kai]. I can tell you that without a shadow of a doubt," said Russo. [31:30-31:47]

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez's path to winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

After Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout that took place a few months ago, the Women's Tag Team Championships were vacated.

Following Triple H's takeover as Head of Creative, a tournament was organized to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li and Shotzi in the opening round and followed-up with a win over Sonya Deville and Natalya in the semi-finals.

Having qualified from SmackDown, the two finally crossed paths with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the final that took place on Monday Night RAW. The win marked Aliyah's first official championship victory in the company.

Whereas, Raquel has previously held the NXT Women's Championship once and also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, twice with current DAMAGE CTRL member Dakota Kai.

Aliyah and Raquel's 14-day remains the shortest reign in the history of the Women's Tag Team Championship so far.

