"How many times are we going to see this finish?" - Ex-WWE personality criticizes Rhea Ripley's interference during AJ Styles' surprise loss (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles lost to Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

Mysterio's Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley interfered during the match, which led to a loss for The Phenomenal One.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the finish to the match. He claimed that Ripley's heel tactics have become repetitive and fans have seen the same type of finish on numerous occasions.

"We've talked about this before. This is about the sixth time Rhea Ripley has done this. That's what I hate. She's done this six times and at no point has she stayed at the back, locked in a cage, handcuff to the ring ropes. I mean a million things, bro, you know a million things, but how many times are we going to see this finish bro?" said Russo. [From 44:30 to 45:20]

AJ Styles will team up with The Good Brothers for a match against The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel

The Phenomenal One will be in action at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. AJ Styles will team up with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for a six-man tag team match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

For weeks, Balor has been trying to recruit AJ Styles to The Judgment Day. But after declining the offer, last Monday the former WWE Champion reunited with the returning Good Brothers.

On this week's RAW, Anderson and Gallows defeated The Alpha Academy in a tag team match. Post-match, The OC was confronted by The Judgment Day, as the challenge for Crown Jewel was made.

Interestingly enough, Anderson and Gallows are still part of the Bullet Club. On the same day as the Crown Jewel event, The Machine Gun is scheduled to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle Autumn against Hikuleo in Osaka, Japan.

