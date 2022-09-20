"When did we start throwing punches with our forearms?" - Former WWE personality heavily criticizes Alexa Bliss after her match against Bayley on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized Alexa Bliss after her match against Bayley on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the main event of the show, Bliss faced The Role Model, and for most of the match, the latter targeted her opponent's knee. Despite competing with a bad knee, The Goddess decided to pull off a high-risk maneuver from the announcers' desk.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was highly critical of Bliss. He even criticized the former women's champion for "throwing punches" with her forearms.

"I got a couple of questions, the Alexa Bliss match. Number one, who hurts their knee, is in pain from their knee, blows out their knee and proceeds to do a summersault off the announce desk? Like is that the first thing you do, bro? If your knee got injured in a fight? Here's my second question, when did we start throwing punches with our forearms? How many real fights do you throw your forearm at a person instead of a punch? When did that start? When did this start? When did the flipper start? I can hit you with fists or I can hit you with this," said Russo. [46:40 - 47:40]

WWE seemingly teased a change in character for Alexa Bliss

On this week's RAW, WWE seemingly teased a potential change in character for Alexa Bliss.

The former RAW Women's Champion dropped her dark persona a few months ago. But hasn't exactly found success in recent times. She is also accompanied by her doll Lilly.

During her main event bout with Bayley, the lights went out for a moment as WWE further hinted towards something interesting featuring the former RAW Women's Champion.

At the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in the UK, Bliss teamed up with Asuka and Bianca Belair. The trio lost a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a rejuvenation of Alexa Bliss' character in the coming weeks.

