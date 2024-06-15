Ex-WWE personality predicts major change for Bayley; claims her run is winding down (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell feels Bayley has run her course with the company. The Role Model is the current WWE Women's Champion and is set to defend her title this Saturday.

Bayley kicked off SmackDown this week before an electrifying crowd in Glasgow, Scotland, accompanying Naomi to the ring. She was at ringside as The Glow faced Chelsea Green with Bayley's Clash at the Castle challenger, Piper Niven, in her corner.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell hoped to see Niven defeat the champ at the Premium Live Event. He pointed out that The Role Model had a long stint with the company, and it was time she started putting over new talent such as Piper.

The veteran manager felt Glasgow, Scotland, would be the best place to give the homeland star her first major title win.

"I think Piper needs to beat her, I really do. To me, Bayley, she's run her course. How long has she been there? [Over 11 years] Okay, well, let's give Piper something. Where's Piper from? UK? Scotland. Then, I would let her win. I think it's time for her to win anyway. So I'm picking Piper," the ex-WWE personality said. [From 7:00 onwards]

This week on the blue brand, Green fired shots at the champ, claiming that she would face a devastating loss against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle.

While Chelsea could not win against Naomi, she will hope that her partner can win over the champ in the high-stakes clash.

