"That son of a b**ch" - Ex-WWE personality sends a message to released superstar Samoa Joe

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette has sent a message to former WWE star, Samoa Joe.

Taking to Twitter, Renee Paquette reflected on a segment where she shared the screen with Joe on Monday Night RAW. During a backstage promo, the former WWE United States Champion took shots at The Shield along with Dean Ambrose and his wife, Paquette.

Renee Paquette recently quoted a tweet of the same clip, as she reflected on the segment with Joe and sent a message to her former WWE colleague. Check out the former WWE commentator's tweet here (Contains strong language).

Check out the segment featuring Samoa Joe and Renee Paquette below:

While competing on the WWE main roster, Joe feuded with some of the biggest names in the company. The former NXT Champion shared the ring with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, and other top names.

On the main roster, Joe also chased the WWE Championship on a few occasions. However, he was never able to capture the title. Joe's only accomplishment on the main roster was winning the WWE US Championship twice.

He is also a former Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner, having won the tournament with former NXT Champion and rival, Finn Balor.

Samoa Joe's final run with WWE saw him return to NXT

In his final run with WWE, Samoa Joe made his return to NXT. However, Joe was initially released by the company on April 15, 2021, a decision Triple H was reportedly quite unhappy with.

After returning, Joe started working as the enforcer of NXT General Manager, William Regal. The former TNA star eventually engaged in a feud with NXT Champion, Karrion Kross.

This lead to a title match between the two men at NXT TakeOver 36, as Joe defeated Kross to win the NXT Title. In doing so, he became the first-ever three-time NXT Champion in history.

Now that Joe is a free agent, it will be interesting to see his next move.

