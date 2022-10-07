"Preposterously plastic painted-up Barbie" - Ex-WWE personality takes a shot at Liv Morgan for her recent brawl against top star

Jim Cornette took a shot at Liv Morgan after her recent brawl against Ronda Rousey on SmackDown.

Following Rousey's recent win over Natalya on the blue brand, she was confronted by Morgan in the lead-up to their match at Extreme Rules. The 28-year-old walked out to the ring with a baseball bat in hand.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette claimed that Morgan might've struggled to lift the baseball bat. He further spoke about her swinging the bat only for Rousey to kick her in the stomach.

“Then music plays in here comes Liv Morgan out with a baseball bat. So now you have this preposterously plastic painted-up Barbie, all five foot two and 92 pounds of her, that brought out, dragging a baseball bat. I thought it might be because it was too heavy for her to lift. And then they stand there and face each other her and Ronda, and then she goes to swing the bat at Ronda and Ronda just boots her in the stomach.” said Jim Cornette [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Jim Cornette further criticized Liv Morgan for her attempts to hit Ronda Rousey with the bat

In continuation of the same conversation, Jim Cornette further criticized Liv Morgan for hitting the baseball three feet above where Ronda Rousey's head was.

He hinted that in doing so, Morgan might've exposed herself and Rousey at the same time.

“Then stops her and then she goes to swing again. And Ronda ducks out of the way and Liv Morgan hits the ring post three feet above where Ronda Rousey’s head was. I mean that there was no chance of an accident here. Why would you even do something like that, you can see where the human being in front of you is right? So swing and if they don’t move, apologise, right?" said Jim Cornette

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 96 days as Smackdown women’s champion for Liv Morgan 96 days as Smackdown women’s champion for Liv Morgan 🔥 https://t.co/TAcMPbqmqd

Cornette further added that Morgan should've attempted to swing the bat and at least try to make it look good.

"But if you know they’re going to move and you’re making any attempt to try to make it look good, you’re going to swing somewhere in the vicinity of where their head was right. Try to go maybe right over the top or to the side or just hope they duck or whatever. No, let’s [go] three feet, just to make sure.” added Jim Cornette

Morgan will once again defend her SmackDown Women's Championship Ronda Rousey at the upcoming Extreme Rules show.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes