Ex-WWE star addresses backstage heat rumors after injuring Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix suffered injuries to her face after receiving a botched leg drop from Alicia Fox on the December 19, 2011, episode of WWE RAW. In a recent interview, Fox addressed reports that the incident prompted WWE officials to cancel her push.

Fox defeated then-Divas Champion Phoenix in a 48-second non-title match. The 34-year-old picked up the win after landing her somersault leg drop finisher. In the process, she also injured her opponent's face with her boot.

On Ring the Belle, Fox admitted she still does not know whether she received backstage heat after the incident. She also clarified that Phoenix never raised any concerns with her following the match:

"I remember hearing that rumor, so I can agree with that," Fox said. "I don't know if that was what stopped my career. I and her have never even talked about [the incident], so I never knew any of that stuff. I don't know." [25:01 – 25:15]

In April, Fox left WWE after 17 years with the company. She has not wrestled since appearing in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Alicia Fox explains the Nia Jax box incident on WWE RAW

On the September 5, 2016, episode of RAW, Alicia Fox launched a box in Nia Jax's face while throwing a tantrum backstage. Although the former Divas Champion was supposed to aim the box in Jax's direction, she did not intend to throw the item at her with such force.

Fox always enjoyed working with Jax, particularly after their amusing backstage moment:

"The part where the box flew into her face, for a second I'm like [scared], and then she comes back with that push, we were in complete reaction-reaction [mode], but my shoes go flying off. Things like that were really funny because it brought Nia and I [closer], it really was a moment that we were able to share just with us." [17:58 – 18:19]

In the same interview, Fox revealed why she was so frustrated with WWE's treatment of her before she left the company.

