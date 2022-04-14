"Nobody wants to talk about that" - Released WWE star on Roman Reigns' record

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, believes Roman Reigns does not receive enough credit for his WrestleMania record.

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event on the second night of WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. The Tribal Chief has now headlined WWE’s biggest show of the year six times – a record that is only bettered by Hulk Hogan (eight).

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Francis had huge praise for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion:

“Roman currently has the greatest WrestleMania track record of big high-profile main events ever. Nobody wants to talk about that, but how many main events does Roman Reigns have at WrestleMania? I mean, let’s talk about it. That’s rarefied air.” [21:57-22:25]

Reigns has main-evented WrestleMania against Triple H, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan & Edge, and Brock Lesnar (x3). In 2020, he was also expected to headline WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg before he pulled out of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Roman Reigns finds out about WWE’s plans for him

AJ Francis’ Hit Row faction briefly performed on SmackDown in October and November 2021 before receiving their releases.

Based on his main-roster experience, Francis said huge stars like Roman Reigns are sometimes unaware of WWE’s plans until the day of television tapings:

“If you’re not a top person that they have to account for, like we would have been, should have been, could have been... they don’t have plans for you. You come to television not knowing what you’re gonna do. Sometimes even guys like The Usos or Roman get to TV and they don’t know what they’re gonna do until they get there.” [21:20-21:50]

Moving forward, Shinsuke Nakamura looks set to be the next challenger for Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last week, SmackDown ended with The Usos attacking the Japanese star after Reigns pretended to show him support.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Will Roman Reigns break Hulk Hogan's record of eight WrestleMania main events? Yes No 34 votes so far