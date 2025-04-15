Ex-WWE star announces retirement at 43 years of age; last match confirmed

An ex-WWE Superstar is bringing an end to his wrestling career after 27 years in the wrestling business. The last match has also been announced.

Ad

Fans of Roselli will know that he wrestled as part of the Heart Throbs in WWE for a long time under the ring name Romeo. They had several feuds with William Regal, Hurricane and Rosey, and Val Venis and Viscera. They were eventually released in 2006. Since then, the star has been on the indies till 2017, except for a run in TNA. His last match was on March 3, 2017.

The star is officially retiring and stepping into the ring after eight years for one last match. According to Lohud, he will wrestle on May 10 in North East Wrestling. The star said that he wanted to wrestle in front of his daughter, who is 7 years old, once before he finally retired.

Ad

Trending

"I want her to see me perform in the ring. It's a building that has a lot of history that means a lot to a lot of people. "I don't want to make it seem like Daddy is really going into the ring and fighting for his life. She doesn't know if I am going to win or if I'm going to lose. She knows Daddy is going to keep himself safe in his last match." [H/T Lohud]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The event will also feature Shelton Benjamin, The Hardy Boyz, Kane, Mick Foley, and others in the WrestleFest part of the show, while there will also be a wrestling card.

This match will end the WWE star's career once and for all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More