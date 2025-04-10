Ex-WWE star announces retirement after 7 years; has already wrestled last match 7 months ago

An ex-WWE star has announced her retirement after 7 years in the business. She last wrestled in September 2024 at H20 HustleMania VII before stepping away from the ring.
Kasey Catal wrestled for seven years in her career, making a mark in GCW, ICW, and CZW, among others. She became well known immediately after her match in WWE, where she wrestled as Stacie Cullen. On an episode of WWE RAW, Asuka squashed her.
She's also well known for having held the ICW American Deathmatch Championship for an impressive 98 days.
On Facebook, Catal announced that she had retired from wrestling. She confessed that she had been radio silent but thanked all the fans who had given her the courage and strength to express herself over her career, saying they had always helped her keep going.
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
She said that she would always love wrestling and was grateful for everything it had done for her and the experiences that had changed her life. Fightful also confirmed her retirement.
"Hey! Thanks for the birthday love. I've been a bit radio silent, but wanted to confirm that l'm no longer wrestling. Thank you to all of the fans who gave me the courage and strength to express myself in the most authentic way I could. You kept me going. I will always adore wrestling, and even more deathmatch wrestling. I am so grateful for everything it's done for me, and the experiences that have changed my life. Now it's time to prioritize growth, using my voice, and continuing to inspire in other ways. Thank you," Catal wrote.
The star has now stepped into her post-wrestling career.