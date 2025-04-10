Ex-WWE star announces retirement after 7 years; has already wrestled last match 7 months ago

An ex-WWE star has announced her retirement after 7 years in the business. She last wrestled in September 2024 at H20 HustleMania VII before stepping away from the ring.

Ad

Kasey Catal wrestled for seven years in her career, making a mark in GCW, ICW, and CZW, among others. She became well known immediately after her match in WWE, where she wrestled as Stacie Cullen. On an episode of WWE RAW, Asuka squashed her.

She's also well known for having held the ICW American Deathmatch Championship for an impressive 98 days.

On Facebook, Catal announced that she had retired from wrestling. She confessed that she had been radio silent but thanked all the fans who had given her the courage and strength to express herself over her career, saying they had always helped her keep going.

Ad

Trending

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

She said that she would always love wrestling and was grateful for everything it had done for her and the experiences that had changed her life. Fightful also confirmed her retirement.

"Hey! Thanks for the birthday love. I've been a bit radio silent, but wanted to confirm that l'm no longer wrestling. Thank you to all of the fans who gave me the courage and strength to express myself in the most authentic way I could. You kept me going. I will always adore wrestling, and even more deathmatch wrestling. I am so grateful for everything it's done for me, and the experiences that have changed my life. Now it's time to prioritize growth, using my voice, and continuing to inspire in other ways. Thank you," Catal wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The star has now stepped into her post-wrestling career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More