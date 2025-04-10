  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ex-WWE star announces retirement after 7 years; has already wrestled last match 7 months ago

Ex-WWE star announces retirement after 7 years; has already wrestled last match 7 months ago

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 10, 2025 02:28 GMT
The star
The star's career is over (Image credit: WWE.com)

An ex-WWE star has announced her retirement after 7 years in the business. She last wrestled in September 2024 at H20 HustleMania VII before stepping away from the ring.

Ad

Kasey Catal wrestled for seven years in her career, making a mark in GCW, ICW, and CZW, among others. She became well known immediately after her match in WWE, where she wrestled as Stacie Cullen. On an episode of WWE RAW, Asuka squashed her.

She's also well known for having held the ICW American Deathmatch Championship for an impressive 98 days.

On Facebook, Catal announced that she had retired from wrestling. She confessed that she had been radio silent but thanked all the fans who had given her the courage and strength to express herself over her career, saying they had always helped her keep going.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

She said that she would always love wrestling and was grateful for everything it had done for her and the experiences that had changed her life. Fightful also confirmed her retirement.

"Hey! Thanks for the birthday love. I've been a bit radio silent, but wanted to confirm that l'm no longer wrestling. Thank you to all of the fans who gave me the courage and strength to express myself in the most authentic way I could. You kept me going. I will always adore wrestling, and even more deathmatch wrestling. I am so grateful for everything it's done for me, and the experiences that have changed my life. Now it's time to prioritize growth, using my voice, and continuing to inspire in other ways. Thank you," Catal wrote.
Ad

The star has now stepped into her post-wrestling career.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी