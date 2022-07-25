Former WWE Superstar believed Vince McMahon would "die in Gorilla"

Former WWE Superstar and NXT Tag Team Champion Aiden English recently expressed his thoughts on Vince McMahon's retirement from the company.

It's been about two years since Aiden English (real-life Matthew Thomas Rehwoldt) was let go by WWE during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time with the company, he was best known as part of The Vaudevillains alongside Simon Gotch. The duo won the NXT Tag Team Titles on one occasion.

English recently held a live stream on his official Instagram handle and opened up on Vince McMahon's retirement.

He stated that he never imagined the former CEO would retire from the pro-wrestling business. He added that he believed McMahon would "die in Gorilla" before leaving the promotion.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion further stated that he respects what McMahon has done for the business over the years, but that's the extent of it. He also extended his support to the victims of the "hush money" allegations.

Vince McMahon has been dubbed by many as a workhorse

The former WWE CEO worked tirelessly for approximately four decades on end in his quest to turn the company into the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

McMahon's grueling work ethic has been praised by many of his peers, including his son-in-law and current Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Triple H.

The Game stated that McMahon is on RAW and SmackDown every week and is hands-on with the promotion.

"[Vince McMahon] has the most incredible work ethic of any person I have ever seen. It's impossible to hang with him on a long term basis even at 73 [now 76]. It's crazy: he still trains every day, still does everything but he's hands-on on so many things, not because he micromanages or not because he can't let people succeed and do things, but when it comes to creative and the shows, he's at RAW and SmackDown every week. [...] He won't give that up, not because he should - it's his passion."

Following his departure, McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon and former President Nick Khan were announced as the Co-CEOs. It remains to be seen what is in store for WWE in the near future as new management takes charge.

