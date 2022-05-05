"I have never witnessed a match that good in my life" - Vince McMahon's reaction after epic WWE contest

B. Brian Blair recently recalled how Vince McMahon once gave him a memorable compliment backstage after a match.

Best known as one-half of the Killer Bees tag team, Blair competed in more than 500 WWE matches throughout the 1980s. In 1984, McMahon saw the legendary superstar’s impressive in-ring skills up close when he provided commentary for a match involving Blair and Paul Orndorff.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the 65-year-old disclosed what happened after former WWE agent Chief Jay Strongbow told him to visit McMahon post-match.

“He said, ‘Caesar wants to see you in his office.’ Chief called him Caesar,” Blair said. “We went into his office not knowing what was up. Vince isn’t a touchy guy or anything, but he grabbed us both and he said, ‘I want you guys to know I have never seen, I have never witnessed a match that good in my life, and I just wanna thank you for it.’” [16:27-16:55]

Blair added that the match against Orndorff was one of his proudest moments in the wrestling business. He also considers Vince McMahon’s comment to be the biggest compliment he has ever received.

Reason why B. Brian Blair stopped working for Vince McMahon

Although McMahon seemingly enjoyed his work as a singles competitor, Blair mostly performed alongside tag team partner Jim Brunzell in WWE. The Killer Bees feuded with many iconic tag teams between 1985 and 1988, including Demolition and The Hart Foundation.

Blair said earlier this year that McMahon repeatedly broke his promise to give The Killer Bees a tag team championship reign.

The former WWE Superstar asked for his release in 1988 due to burnout and frustrations with his booking. McMahon attempted to keep Blair, but the Killer Bee had already decided to leave.

