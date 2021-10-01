Ex-WWE star thought his call from John Laurinaitis was to move to the main roster but was released (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Bronson Reed, who now goes by the ring name Jonah, was surprised to be told that he would be released when he got the call from John Laurinaitis.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the former NXT star thought the call was to inform him about his move to the main roster rather than be released.

"I made sure when I did get the call for my release - which I thought was a call to be going up to RAW or SmackDown at the time. It was actually a Friday night, I was watching at home, I get a call from Connecticut. I think, 'Okay, better answer this, must be work.' And it's John Laurinaitis, I answered nicely thinking, 'Okay, here we go," and he said, 'We have to exercise our right to release you.' Big shock, I was taken for words, I didn't know what to say," said Bronson Reed.

Reed asked Laurinaitis the reason for his release from the company, to which the Head of Talent Relations stated that it is a "no for now." Laurinaitis assured Reed that the "door is always open" for a return to the company.

Bronson Reed had a stellar WWE career

After over a decade of wrestling in the indies and Japan, WWE signed Bronson Reed in 2019. He debuted on NXT a few months later during the NXT Breakout Tournament. He lost in the semi-finals to Cameron Grimes.

Reed then set his sights on the NXT North American Championship and won it earlier this year at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a six-man, winner-takes-all match.

His reign as North American Champion didn't last long as he lost the title to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in June of this year.

In his final WWE match on July 27 edition of NXT, Adam Cole defeated Reed. WWE released him on August 6, 2021.

