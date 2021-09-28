"He actually responded" – Ex-WWE star asked Vince McMahon about returning to the company 

Former WWE star Cameron, who was part of The Funkadactyls tag team with Naomi, recently reached out to Vince McMahon about returning to WWE.

Cameron, whose real name is Ariane Andrew, disclosed in an interview with WrestlingInc, that she wants to return to WWE.

“I am very torn if I want to say this, but I actually reached out recently and was like, ‘I would love to come back,’ and, will I be back? That’s to be determined, but I actually reached out to Vince [McMahon] himself and was like, you know what, I’m going to go to the person who’s at the top. I miss being in that world of wrestling," said Ariane Andrew.

She reached out to Vince McMahon, who heard her request and told her to contact the head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis.

“He actually responded, which is crazy. I know he’s a busy person. He was like, ‘I’ll pass this along to John Laurinaitis,’ who’s head of talent relations,” said the ex-WWE star about her conversation with Vince McMahon.

In the same interview, Cameron stated that she would love to win the women's tag team title in the WWE.

Cameron's WWE run

Cameron was part of the Diva Search before competing in Tough Enough back in 2011. Despite being eliminated from the competition, she was offered a WWE contract.

A year later, she joined forces with Naomi to form The Funkadactyls tag team. The duo broke up a few years later and Cameron became a singles star, before being moved to NXT. She was let go by WWE in 2016.

Also Read

Cameron returned to pro-wrestling last year when she competed in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, teaming up with Nyla Rose. The duo lost to Anna Jay and Tay Conti in the very first round of the tournament.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh