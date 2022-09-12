Ex-WWE star claims Randy Orton was "hitting on two girls" during house show match

Ex-WWE star Maven shared a hilarious Randy Orton story on the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree.

The Viper is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle and is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer. He is also quite popular among fans for being quick-witted and outright funny.

Former WWE Superstar Maven had his fair share of matches against Orton back in the day. On Renee Dupree's podcast, Maven shared an amusing story involving Orton. Check out the full comments below:

"Wrestling Randy was like catching football from Tom Brady, which is pretty easy when the ball is laid there every time. We did a match one time, and... oh my god, this is the funniest thing. I probably shouldn't be telling this. It was a house show in upstate New York. In the middle of the match... you know, I'm the heel, I put a chin lock on Randy. And he's like, 'Throw me out opposite the hard camera.'"

Maven was surprised by Orton's instructions. What happened next left him stunned at how good Orton was.

"I'm like, 'What?' He's like, 'Throw me out opposite the hard camera.' So, I pick him up, toss him out, and go over to the ref. I look over, and Randy's pulling himself up over the barricade, hitting on two girls. And I was just like, 'This guy is so good, that a wrestling match is nothing to him, that he can go out and hit on girls during house shows.' Like, that's just how good he was," he said. [00:26-01:36]

Renee Dupree on how Randy Orton met his wife at a WWE live event

While listening to Maven's story, Renee Dupree recalled The Viper meeting his wife Kim at a WWE house show. Randy Orton and Kim quickly hit it off and got married on November 14, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple have a daughter together.

Orton is known for his hilarious antics at WWE's weekly shows and live events. It would be interesting to hear The Viper's take on Maven's hilarious story about him.

What's your favorite Randy Orton moment from his illustrious 20-year WWE run?

