Triple H disliked 5-time world champion according to former WWE Superstar

Rene Dupree has revealed that Triple H did not get along with The Sandman during the ECW legend’s short stint in WWE.

The five-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion appeared in WWE in 2005 before officially signing for the company in 2006. The following year, he received his release just four months after moving to RAW from the WWE ECW brand.

Speaking on his “Cafe de Rene” podcast, Dupree reflected on the time that The Sandman “snapped back and forth” with the WWE executive before a show.

“He wasn’t a fan of Sandman,” Dupree said. “Just making one of his comments, and Sandman like snapped back at him. Sandman don’t give a f**k. Basically, they were at ringside during rehearsals or whatever, Sandman, or Hak, can be a little loud. ‘Yah! Yeah!’ … They snapped back and forth, right? But I think Vince [McMahon] liked Hak for some reason. Maybe his attitude, I don’t know.” [58:24-59:54]

The Sandman defeated Santino Marella in his final WWE match on the September 10, 2007, episode of RAW. He left the company two days later.

Rene Dupree makes another interesting Triple H claim

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Aristocrat Hunter Hearst Helmsley back in April,1995.Helmsley portrayed a similar aristocrat gimmick in WCW(Jean-Paul Levesque) in 1994,the only difference being Helmsley being an aristocrat from Greenwich,Connecticut instead of French-Canadian as portrayed in WCW Aristocrat Hunter Hearst Helmsley back in April,1995.Helmsley portrayed a similar aristocrat gimmick in WCW(Jean-Paul Levesque) in 1994,the only difference being Helmsley being an aristocrat from Greenwich,Connecticut instead of French-Canadian as portrayed in WCW https://t.co/dSpSkGmiEm

Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) portrayed a French character in WCW even though he could not speak the language.

Rene Dupree, who is French-Canadian, recalled how the NXT founder apparently disliked the fact that his surname sounds French:

“He won’t admit it but he’s of French descent,” Dupree said. “That’s another thing that p****d him off, when I called him out on the fact that his last name is extremely French. Like, uber French. French people like myself have a tendency to say what we feel. It’s in our blood, it’s in our genes. That’s why a lot of people don’t like us [laughs].” [59:05-59:35]

Triple H said in an interview with Bleacher Report in 2015 that he is unaware of any French relatives in his family. He also clarified that he only played a French character in WCW because Ric Flair asked him to.

