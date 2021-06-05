"That was a Vince thing" - Ex WWE star discusses how he got his unique character trait

Vince McMahon is the owner and CEO of WWE and is responsible for every storyline that takes place on the main roster. Nonetheless, WWE Superstars have always had some sort of say in their character and are responsible for incorporating tiny traits into their gimmick.

Carlito was one of the many prominent figures in the Ruthless Aggression era and he was famous for taking a bite of an apple and spitting it at his opponents' face. It got very over with the fans and became an integral part of his character throughout his career in WWE.

Speaking with Joey Karni on The Angle Podcast, Carlito discussed where the idea came from and the role Vince McMahon played in creating that character trait:

"That was a Vince thing. Basically I realized years after that all my vignettes were Razor Ramon rehashed vignettes and in one of those he spat something at some guy and then mine ended up being that I was at a fruit stand and I ended up spitting, at the fruit vendor, an apple. I don't know what fruit Razor was using but anyway when Vince looked at it he saw that part of spitting the apple and he said he liked that and just wanted me to keep on doing it and I was like "Yeah alright that seems like it could work"

Carlito went on to be recognized by spitting apples and it soon became his signature trait. The line "I spit in the face of people who don't want to be cool" was added to his entrance music. Moreover, he even spat at his opponents during matches as a way to elicit a strong reaction from the audience.

Carlito returned to WWE earlier this year

Carlito at the Royal Rumble

On January 4, 2021 WWE hosted RAW: Legends Night which featured various wrestling legends from different eras being showcased and interacting with the current roster in segments scattered all over the show.

One of the stars promoted for the show was Carlito but he was pulled last minute. Rather than being on RAW: Legend's Night, Carlito made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble later that month where he was eliminated by Elias.

The following night on WWE RAW, Carlito tagged alongside Jeff Hardy to go up against the team of Jaxson Ryker and Elias. Carlito and Hardy picked up the win.

This was Carlito's last appearance for WWE and he has since gone on to wrestle in matches for different promotions.

Please credit The Angle Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Daniel Wood