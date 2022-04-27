"Same thing" - Ex-WWE star details the conversations he had with The Undertaker before and after their match (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Gillberg has disclosed the conversations he had with The Undertaker before and after their matches. The real-life Duane Gill recalled how he shared the ring with The Phenom on numerous occasions.

During his time as a WWE star, Gillberg rose to stardom for parodying former WCW icon Goldberg during the Attitude Era. He is also a former Light Heavyweight Champion, which he held for 15 months.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Gillberg recalled his interactions with the WWE Hall of Famer. He also noted how 'Taker pulled a 'rib' on everyone:

"Oh, well, after about the sixth or seventh time I wrestled him, hey brother, same thing, 'hey, got you'. And afterwards, same thing, 'thank you' and he used to always pull rib on all of us. He'd put you into a [body]bag and carry it back." [25:40-25:56]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted featuring Gillberg below:

Gillberg also spoke about the influence of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker

The Texas Rattlesnake and The Phenom are among two of the most influential figures in professional wrestling.

During the same conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Light Heavyweight Champion spoke about the influence of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker.

Gillberg said:

"Stone Cold's got the gift. The Undertaker's got the gift. It's just people draw to them, you know what I mean? They've got the gift. [19:34-19:43]

Austin was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009, and The Deadman was inducted in 2022 for their years of service to Vince McMahon and his promotion.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy