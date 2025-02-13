Ex-WWE star details how Vince McMahon devastated wrestlers' careers with his "stooge yes men and evil demons"(Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about how Vince McMahon's decisions impacted wrestlers. This was in light of Mustafa Ali's recent comments on McMahon cutting off his push in 2019.

During a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Ali revealed that he was slated to win the 2019 Money in the Bank match before Vince McMahon changed his mind at the last moment and had Brock Lesnar win the match. The former WWE star stated the decision was made just moments before the match started.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 detailed how, in such cases, Vince McMahon's subordinates would also congratulate the stars in advance just to participate in the prank:

"What's funny about that too is all the stooge yes men and evil demons that work underneath him would probably go up to you and congratulate you. 'Oh well, big night tonight. Good luck kid. This is your shot.' Oh wow, so you do have that kind of sense that this is really happening."

The veteran wrestler detailed that, with his current maturity, he would have taken the news with some skepticism. However, EC3 acknowledged that it could be devastating for a young star like Ali to have Vince McMahon take that grand moment:

"It depends on where I was in my career in life especially working there. If it was later, I'd be like of course I'm not winning. Brock, got it. I get that. I know you guys are F-ing with me. But if it was somewhere before all the trauma and damage that took place in my psyche, I'd have been very excited. I'd have been very hopeful and I'd have been so determined to deliver an amazing performance to show I earned it and I deserve it." [From 9:30 onwards]

Despite his off-and-on booking in the WWE, Ali has made a name for himself in the independent circuit. After stellar appearances in different promotions like Game Changer Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, he signed a deal with TNA Wrestling.

