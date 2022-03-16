Ex-WWE star was supposed to be the third member of The Brothers of Destruction

Former WWE Superstar Doc Gallows (known as Luke Gallows in the company) has revealed that there were plans to put him alongside The Undertaker and Kane in The Brothers of Destruction.

The Brothers of Destruction, the tag team of The Undertaker and Kane, began in 1998 in WWE, after the culmination of their feud. They have teamed together several times and held the tag team titles on three occasions (two WWF and one WCW title).

In a recent episode of the Talk N Shop podcast, Doc Gallows said that WWE had plans to make him a part of the legendary tag team while he was part of the company's developmental territory.

"They told me [I was going to be the third Brother of Destruction] in developmental. Think about that in your mind when you're a 20-something-year-old kid. At first they told me I was going to come out at WrestleMania 23. It ended up being The Boogeyman, but I was going to be the third brother. I'm sitting there at practice like, 'I'm the heir to the big man throne. Sh*t, I'll be a millionaire this time next year.' I have no idea where all that came from," said Gallows. (H/T Fightful)

Gallows was a part of the company's Deep South Wrestling developmental promotion, joining in 2005. He debuted in the company a year later as the Imposter Kane. Incidentally, his last appearance in WWE came during The Undertaker's retirement match against AJ Styles in 2020.

When was The Brothers of Destruction's final WWE match?

The legendary superstars had their final match as a team in 2018 at the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, where they faced off against two other iconic superstars, Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

The Brothers of Destruction vs. D-Generation X closed out the show, and the four veterans put on a 27-minute match, which was won by the latter.

Since that match, Kane has appeared in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, while The Undertaker had a few more matches before retiring in 2020. Last year, The Big Red Machine was inducted into the Hall of Fame, while The Deadman will be inducted during this year's ceremony.

