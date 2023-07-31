Ex-WWE star draws a mustache and beard on Shayna Baszler's picture

A former WWE Superstar recently took a hilarious jibe at Shayna Baszler at a fan meet-and-greet.

Nia Jax (aka Lina Fanene) has been away from pro wrestling since her WWE release in November 2021. She made a one-off return to the company in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Jax won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice during her run in WWE. Both of her reigns came alongside Shayna Baszler. The former WWE star recently took an amusing jibe at Baszler by drawing a mustache and beard on her picture. Check out the video below:

Shayna Baszler enjoyed teaming up with Nia Jax in WWE

Nia Jax was quite a controversial name back when she was a mainstay on the WWE roster. Some fans slammed her for being reckless with her co-workers during matches, and Jax responded to such comments numerous times.

Shayna Baszler, however, is a big fan of Jax and had a lot of fun working with her. In 2021, she had a chat with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk and had the following to say about teaming up with the former champion:

"I think that one of the best things that my tag team did, was show a completely different side to me. I was still trying to be comfortable and find my footing and get in the groove. Getting in [sic] this tag team and showing this side of me really helped me be comfortable. Now, if you look at my singles run when I first got called up, as compared to my singles run now, I think you can see there’s definitely a difference in comfort level and just how I carry myself in the ring." [H/T Fightful]

Jax has previously stated that she misses wrestling. Fans of the former RAW Women's Champion would love to see her have another stint in WWE somewhere down the line.

In the comments section below, drop your reactions to Jax's funny jibe at Shayna Baszler.