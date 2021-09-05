"I'm the man he came to" - Ex WWE star comments on his upcoming match against Braun Strowman

Ahead of his match against Braun Strowman, former WWE Superstar EC3 revealed that Strowman knocked on his door because he was looking to control his narrative.

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman, will go head to head with EC3 on October 1. The match is being promoted for the show "Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All." Unless the former WWE Universal Champion is booked to wrestle in September, this will mark as Braun Strowman's first match since his WWE release.

Speaking with Cageside Seats' Shakiel Mahjouri, EC3 discussed how the match came together.

"This match came together because this man knocked on my door. I think you saw the video that we uploaded this week. That is actually the the extended ending of our very first Free the Narrative feature. That was a stringer ending to our first feature. Nobody really caught onto exactly who it really was but now we get to tell you exactly who it is. Adam Scherr is looking to control his narrative and I’m the man he came to." said EC3 [h/t Cageside Seats]

You can watch the interview in full in the video below.

Strowman was released by WWE on June 2, 2020 and as he could not perform for 90 days as per the non-compete clause in his contract. However, the clause expired on August 31 and he is now all locked and loaded to face EC3.

Will Braun Strowman sign with any major promotion following his departure from WWE?

When Braun Strowman was released by WWE, the popular belief amongst fans was that he be re-signed. However, that theory soon died down after Strowman revealed that he was open to offers from other promoters.

Based on new information, it seems that Strowman could be headed to IMPACT Wrestling. In one of Jade Chung's recent Twitch streams, IMPACT Wrestling's executive vice president dropped a hint at Strowman's arrival.

Moreover, Strowman might not be the only addition to IMPACT Wrestling's roster. Based on recent reports and teases, Buddy Murphy could also be headed to the promotion. His 90-day non-competitive clause came up on the same date as Strowman's. Murphy has also been posting small vignettes on his Twitter account teasing something big.

Do you think Braun Strowman is headed to IMPACT Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

