Ex-WWE star and ECW original shares emotional tribute to Sabu: "Love you dude" (Exclusive)

ECW original and former WWE star Sabu passed away earlier this week at the age of 60. His former rival and colleague, The Sandman, recently shared a heartfelt tribute to the legendary wrestler.
Sabu was a hardcore legend, winning the ECW Heavyweight Championship two times. He had some extraordinary rivalries with ECW originals and WWE stars like Tazz, the Sandman, Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, and more.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Sandman recalled how difficult this week has been for him. The star said that all the memories came flooding back as he remembered his longtime friend. He then paid a tearful tribute to the hardcore legend, claiming they would share a special bond forever.
"My grandkids, they call me Hack, they don't call me grandpa. And they're like, 'Why are you crying?' And I'm just like, 'I lost a friend today, you know.' And then I thought it was all gonna be done with. And then I do Bubba's show. Yesterday was harder than Monday was. And it was just as hard today up until I got my mind off it." He added, "Love you, dude. We have magic in the ring. We got a bond that will never be broken." [From 8:31 onwards]
This past week on RAW, WWE also paid their respects to Sabu. Announcers Michael Cole and Pat McAfee spoke about how he revolutionized the business and put his body on the line to entertain the fans.
