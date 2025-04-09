Ex-WWE star explains why he lost major match at WrestleMania 31

A former WWE star recently explained why he didn't win at WrestleMania 31. The biggest pro wrestling event of 2015 happened at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, in Santa Clara, California.

Aron Stevens, famously known as Damien Sandow in WWE, became popular among fans as The Miz's stunt double. He adopted the Damien Mizdow moniker and was seemingly destined for a huge push.

Mizdow participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and was in the final two along with the Big Show. He was at a disadvantage but found a way to try and get the 500-pound giant over the top rope. However, Show eventually overpowered the former Money in the Bank winner to capture the coveted trophy.

In an appearance on Sportskeeda senior analyst Dr. Chris Featherstone's Pancakes and Powerslams podcast, Stevens was asked why he didn't go over at WrestleMania 31.

"I just didn’t make it. There’s a bunch of decision-makers. (…) I didn't need the rub. If I got it, they would have to do something. It wasn't factored into their plans and I wasn't the right person. That wasn't my WrestleMania," Stevens said. [23:58 - 24:34]

Following the event, Aron Stevens lost a quick feud with The Miz that put the Mizdow character to rest. The 42-year-old was released from WWE a year later after a short-lived tag team run with Curtis Axel as The Meta Powers.

Aron Stevens gives reason why he wasn't pushed to the moon in WWE

In an interview with Victoire last year, Aron Stevens was asked why the Damian Mizdow character didn't receive a proper push in WWE. Stevens explained that someone high in the company hierarchy didn't want him to be successful despite the popularity of the stunt double gimmick.

"Look somewhere in the office, someone didn’t like what was going on. I did an autograph signing six months ago, and one of the people at the signing was like, 'Hey, I just want you to know something. I had a friend who worked in the office. And when they would get house show reports on you, like they needed to list like the top five reactions, you were always in the top three, usually the top two. After a while, the boss, you know who that is, said, 'Do not put Sandow's name on there anywhere.' That tells me everything I need to know," Stevens said. [H/T: NoDQ]

Stevens found success in NWA after signing with the promotion in 2019. He retired in 2022 but still works for the company as an on-screen manager.

